Grand Canyon faces IU Indianapolis following Williams’ 20-point showing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-9, 0-3 Horizon League) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-4, 1-0 MWC)

Phoenix; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays IU Indianapolis after Makaih Williams scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 82-70 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Antelopes are 5-1 on their home court. Grand Canyon averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 1-5 away from home. IU Indianapolis is the best team in the Horizon League scoring 18.7 fast break points per game.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis scores 21.2 more points per game (89.1) than Grand Canyon gives up to opponents (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Shaw is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 9.8 points. Jaden Henley is averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Maguire Mitchell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Kyler D’Augustino is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 88.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

