Grambling takes on Southern Miss on 4-game slide

Grambling Tigers (3-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling heads into the matchup with Southern Miss as losers of four games in a row.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Southern Miss is sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Tavares averaging 5.4.

The Tigers have gone 1-5 away from home. Grambling ranks seventh in the SWAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Randarius Jones averaging 1.9.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curt Lewis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Tavares is shooting 52.5% and averaging 16.6 points.

Antonio Munoz is averaging 12 points for the Tigers. Jimel Lane is averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

