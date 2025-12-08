Grambling takes on Southern Miss on 4-game slide

Grambling Tigers (3-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles…

Grambling Tigers (3-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling aims to stop its four-game slide with a win against Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 on their home court. Southern Miss ranks sixth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-5 on the road. Grambling averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Southern Miss makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Grambling averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Southern Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylik Weeks is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Isaac Tavares is averaging 16.6 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 52.5%.

Antonio Munoz is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Jimel Lane is averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.