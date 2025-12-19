Hampton Pirates (6-6) vs. Grambling Tigers (4-6) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under…

Hampton Pirates (6-6) vs. Grambling Tigers (4-6)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on Hampton in College Park, Georgia.

The Tigers have a 4-6 record in non-conference games. Grambling is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Pirates have a 6-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Hampton ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

Grambling’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 74.1 points per game, 1.8 more than the 72.3 Grambling gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Munoz is shooting 51.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 9.7 points.

Michael Eley is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.6 points. Daniel Johnson is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games.

