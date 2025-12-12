Grambling plays Central Arkansas after Nunn’s 22-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-3) at Grambling Tigers (1-8) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Central…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-3) at Grambling Tigers (1-8)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Central Arkansas after Shaniah Nunn scored 22 points in Grambling’s 74-60 loss to the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 at home. Grambling gives up 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.4 points per game.

The Sugar Bears are 1-3 on the road. Central Arkansas leads the ASUN allowing only 54.9 points per game while holding opponents to 31.5% shooting.

Grambling scores 57.3 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 54.9 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas’ 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Grambling has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Monica Marsh is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Alieghya Bartholomew is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Shae Littleford is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 14.3 points and 1.7 steals. Bree Stephens is averaging 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.