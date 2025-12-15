Grady leads UMKC against Oklahoma after 23-point game

UMKC Roos (2-9) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-3) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays Oklahoma after Kasheem…

UMKC Roos (2-9) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-3)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays Oklahoma after Kasheem Grady II scored 23 points in UMKC’s 102-75 win over the Spurgeon Knights.

The Sooners are 4-0 in home games. Oklahoma is sixth in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tae Davis averaging 3.5.

The Roos have gone 0-6 away from home. UMKC gives up 81.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.5 points per game.

Oklahoma is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Oklahoma gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.9 points.

Karmello Branch is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, while averaging 9.6 points. CJ Evans is shooting 49.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

