Grady and UC Riverside host Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-2, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-2, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts Hawaii after Osiris Grady scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 97-65 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Highlanders have gone 3-1 at home. UC Riverside is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 2-0 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West with 14.1 assists per game led by Aaron Hunkin-Claytor averaging 3.7.

UC Riverside averages 74.2 points, 11.1 more per game than the 63.1 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 80.4 points per game, 2.2 more than the 78.2 UC Riverside gives up.

The Highlanders and Rainbow Warriors match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Henderson is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 16.9 points. Grady is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Isaac Johnson is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.6 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.