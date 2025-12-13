Gordon’s 25 help Long Island defeat La Salle 70-60

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Gordon had 25 points in Long Island’s 70-60 victory against La Salle on Saturday. Gordon…

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Gordon had 25 points in Long Island’s 70-60 victory against La Salle on Saturday.

Gordon added four steals for the Sharks (6-4). Malachi Davis scored 19 points and added seven assists. Shadrak Lasu shot 2 of 2 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

The Explorers (4-7) were led by Jaeden Marshall, who recorded 13 points. Justin Archer added 11 points and nine rebounds for La Salle. Ashton Walker finished with nine points.

Led by 12 first-half points from Gordon, LIU carried a 34-26 lead into the break. LIU took the lead for good with 3:55 left in the second half on a layup from Gordon to make it a 61-59 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

