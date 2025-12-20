Goode scores 24 in Robert Morris’ 79-70 victory over Saint Francis (PA)

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — DeSean Goode’s 24 points helped Robert Morris defeat Saint Francis (PA) 79-70 on Saturday. Goode added…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — DeSean Goode’s 24 points helped Robert Morris defeat Saint Francis (PA) 79-70 on Saturday.

Goode added eight rebounds for the Colonials (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League). Ryan Prather Jr. scored 18 points and added five rebounds and nine assists. Cam Wilds shot 4 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Red Flash (2-11) were led in scoring by Skylar Wicks, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Saint Francis (PA) also got 15 points and two steals from Zion Russell, and Ralph Martino Jr. finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

