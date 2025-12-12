Goode and Robert Morris host Toledo

Toledo Rockets (5-4) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-4, 1-1 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (5-4) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-4, 1-1 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Toledo after DeSean Goode scored 26 points in Robert Morris’ 74-72 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Colonials are 5-0 in home games. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Rockets are 1-1 in road games. Toledo is fifth in the MAC scoring 84.0 points per game and is shooting 49.6%.

Robert Morris scores 76.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 77.9 Toledo gives up. Toledo has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albert Vargas is averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Colonials. Goode is averaging 13.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the last 10 games.

Leroy Blyden Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc. Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.3 points and 3.8 assists.

