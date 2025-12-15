Gonzaga takes home win streak into matchup with Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-4) Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga will try…

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-4)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Arizona State.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 on their home court. Gonzaga is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sun Devils are 4-0 on the road. Arizona State scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Gonzaga scores 69.5 points, 15.9 more per game than the 53.6 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 69.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 66.9 Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Whittaker is scoring 19.5 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 14.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 48.6%.

Gabby Elliott is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Sun Devils. McKinna Brackens is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

