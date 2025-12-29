Gonzaga hosts Guiney and Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (9-4, 0-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-5, 1-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

Pepperdine Waves (9-4, 0-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-5, 1-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits Gonzaga after Elli Guiney scored 26 points in Pepperdine’s 66-63 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 in home games. Gonzaga is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Waves are 0-1 against conference opponents. Pepperdine averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Gonzaga’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Waves square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is averaging 15 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Lauren Whittaker is averaging 20.6 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games.

Seleh Harmon averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Guiney is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Waves: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.