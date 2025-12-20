Gonzaga Bulldogs to play the UC Riverside Highlanders on the road

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-5) at UC Riverside Highlanders (2-8, 1-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-5) at UC Riverside Highlanders (2-8, 1-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits UC Riverside for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Highlanders are 2-2 in home games. UC Riverside averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the road. Gonzaga ranks fifth in the WCC with 16.0 assists per game led by Allie Turner averaging 3.8.

UC Riverside’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylani Polk is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 6.5 points. Hannah Wickstrom is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.1 points.

Turner averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Lauren Whittaker is averaging 20.9 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

