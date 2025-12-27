Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount square off in conference showdown

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-5) Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lauren Whittaker and Gonzaga…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-5)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lauren Whittaker and Gonzaga host Jess Lawson and Loyola Marymount in WCC play Sunday.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 on their home court. Gonzaga is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 1-3 on the road. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Gonzaga is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Gonzaga allows.

The Bulldogs and Lions match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Whittaker is shooting 55.4% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games.

Andjela Matic averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Lawson is averaging 15.3 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

