Gomma scores 19 as Weber State takes down Kansas City 64-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Malek Gomma scored 19 points as Weber State beat UMKC 64-60 on Wednesday.

Gomma also had 13 rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (5-5). Nigel Burris shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Jace Whiting had nine points and shot 3 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jerome Palm finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks for the Roos (1-9). CJ Evans added 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Kasheem Grady II also had 13 points and two steals. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Roos.

