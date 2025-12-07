Goins scores 24 as Bowling Green downs Aquinas 131-50

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Aiden Goins’ 24 points off of the bench led Bowling Green to a 131-50 victory…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Aiden Goins’ 24 points off of the bench led Bowling Green to a 131-50 victory against Aquinas of Michigan on Sunday.

Goins shot 9 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Falcons (7-3). Justin Thomas scored 20 points while going 8 of 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and added four steals. Mayar Wol shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Saints were led in scoring by Jordan Bledsoe, who finished with 11 points. Caden Pokorzynski added nine points for Aquinas, an NAIA program.

Bowling Green took the lead for good with 19:49 left in the first half. The score was 71-26 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 13 points. Bowling Green pulled away with a 19-3 run in the second half to extend a 67-point lead to 83 points. They outscored Aquinas (MI) by 36 points in the final half, as Goins led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

