Godfrey scores 14, Welling plays key role in final seconds and Clemson edges Syracuse 64-61

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — RJ Godfrey scored 14 points, Carter Welling made a key free throw and steal in the final seconds, and Clemson edged Syracuse 64-61 in an ACC opener on Wednesday.

Donnie Freeman’s fastbreak layup got Syracuse within 63-61 points with 43 seconds remaining in the game. William Kyle III blocked a layup by Dillon Hunter on the next possession, but Clemson grabbed the offensive rebound and Welling was fouled with 14 seconds left.

Welling made one free throw for a three-point lead, then Freeman missed a 3-pointer for Syracuse. Naithan George rebounded for the Orange but Welling stole a pass to give Clemson possession. Jake Wahlin was fouled with less than a second remaining and the Tigers held on for the win.

Freeman had 18 points and nine rebounds and George contributed 10 points for Syracuse (9-5, 0-1 ACC).

Hunter scored 10 for Clemson (11-3, 1-0).

After Clemson led 29-28 at halftime, Butta Johnson’s 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 43-33 lead with 13 1/2 minutes remaining.

Freeman, who missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury, scored his first nine points of the game and the Orange trailed 54-50 after he and Clemson’s Hunter swapped 3-pointers.

Hunter hit another 3 for a 57-50 lead with 5 minutes left and his layup with 3 1/2 minutes to go made it 59-50.

The Tigers hit 4 of their first 5 shots and took an early 12-3 lead but Syracuse battled back, eventually going ahead 24-23 on a 3-pointer by George with 6 1/2 minutes left in the half. There were five more lead changes the remainder of the half.

Up next

Clemson: at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Syracuse: at Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

