Glover scores 29, Saint Joseph’s downs Arcadia 87-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover had 29 points in Saint Joseph’s 87-65 win over Arcadia on Sunday.

Glover shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Hawks (8-5). Khaafiq Myers scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Dasear Haskins shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jamison Lynam led the way for the Knights with 16 points. Nas Johnson added 11 points for Arcadia. Corey Attivo also had 11 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) took the lead with 11:08 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Glover led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 44-29 at the break. Saint Joseph’s (PA) extended its lead to 60-41 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Glover scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

