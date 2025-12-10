Glover leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Syracuse after 25-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-3) at Syracuse Orange (5-3) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-3) at Syracuse Orange (5-3)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Syracuse after Jaiden Glover scored 25 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 87-65 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Orange are 4-0 on their home court. Syracuse scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Hawks are 0-3 in road games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is eighth in the A-10 scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Syracuse averages 73.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 74.4 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 12.7 more points per game (77.3) than Syracuse allows to opponents (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Betsey averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kiyan Anthony is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.3 points.

Deuce Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Glover is averaging 13.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

