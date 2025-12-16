Gillespie scores 23 to lead No. 20 Tennessee over No. 11 Louisville 83-62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 23 points and five assists to lead No. 20 Tennessee to an 83-62…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 23 points and five assists to lead No. 20 Tennessee to an 83-62 victory over No. 11 Louisville on Tuesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Nate Ament scored 13 and Jaylen Carey had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Volunteers (8-3). Gillespie had 20 of his points in the second half.

Ryan Conwell scored 22 and Adrian Wooley had 19 for the Cardinals (9-2).

Tennessee outrebounded Louisville, 35-30, and limited the Cardinals to just 38% shooting from the field.

The Vols had a 14-2 run midway through the first half that gave them the breathing room they never lost. Tennessee shot 58% in the second half to pull away.

The Cardinals didn’t have an answer for Carey in the first half. He had 10 points as Tennessee led 34-27 at halftime. Wooley had 12 and Conwell added 11 for Louisville.

The Vols had 10 days to get used to playing without 6-foot-9 junior Cade Phillips. Since the start of the season, Phillips had dealt with left shoulder problems and recently had season-ending surgery.

Phillips, who moved into the starting lineup after the season opener, averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds. Freshman DeWayne Brown II moved into the starting role in his place.

Louisville was without touted freshman guard Mikel Brown. Jr. (lower back injury).

Tennessee has now played six straight Power 4 teams. Three were ranked at the time. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Tennessee’s 42-game nonconference home winning streak is two shy of the program record.

Louisville: The Cardinals host Montana on Saturday.

Tennessee: Gardner-Webb visits the Vols on Sunday.

