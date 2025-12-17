Gillespie scores 23 to lead No. 20 Tennessee over No. 11 Louisville 83-62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 23 points and five assists to lead No. 20 Tennessee to an 83-62…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 23 points and five assists to lead No. 20 Tennessee to an 83-62 victory over No. 11 Louisville on Tuesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Nate Ament scored 13 and Jaylen Carey had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Volunteers (8-3). Gillespie had 20 of his points in the second half.

Ryan Conwell scored 22 and Adrian Wooley had 19 for the Cardinals (9-2).

Tennessee outrebounded Louisville, 35-30, and limited the Cardinals to just 38% shooting from the field.

NO. 1 ARIZONA 96, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 62

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Brayden Burries scored 20 points, Motiejus Krivas added 15 and Arizona rolled to a win over Abilene Christian.

Arizona (10-0) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first 90 seconds and never trailed, taking a 51-31 lead by halftime. Coach Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats have won five straight by at least 20 points for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The 6-foot-4 Burries scored at least 20 points for the third time this season, shooting 9 of 11 from the field. He had a season-high 28 points in Saturday’s win over then-No. 12 Alabama. The 7-foot-2 Krivas made all four of his field-goal attempts and shot 7 of 8 on free throws.

Six Arizona players scored in double figures. Ivan Kharchenkov had 11 points while Jaden Bradley, Koa Peat and Tobe Awaka all had 10. The Wildcats shot 66.7% from the field.

NO. 3 DUKE 97, LIPSCOMB 73

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Boozer scored 26 points and had 13 rebounds to help Duke overcome a 10-point deficit and earn Jon Scheyer his 100th coaching victory with a win over Lipscomb.

Isaiah Evans scored 16 points, reserves Maliq Brown and Darren Harris each provided 11 points and Patrick Ngongba II added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Duke (11-0), which has matched its best start since the 2017-18 season.

The Blue Devils, who had been off since winning Dec. 6 at then-No. 7 Michigan State, prevailed despite committing 22 turnovers.

NO. 5 UCONN 79, BUTLER 60

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball scored a career-high 26 points and Tarris Reed Jr. added 16 as UConn began Big East play Tuesday night with a victory over Butler.

Jayden Ross had 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Braylon Mullins scored 12. The tenacious Huskies (11-1, 1-0) held Butler 30 points below its season average after the Bulldogs entered shooting 49% from the field.

Drayton Jones had nine of his 13 points in the first half for Butler (8-3, 1-1). Azavier Robinson and Evan Haywood finished with 10 apiece.

UConn improved to 12-0 against Butler. Their first meeting came in the 2011 NCAA championship game.

NO. 9 MICHIGAN ST. 92, TOLEDO 69

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaxon Kohler had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Michigan State never trailed while rolling to a victory over Toledo.

Kohler’s double-double was his sixth of the season. Jeremy Fears Jr., who came in averaging a Division I-best 9.5 assists per game, had 15 points and eight assists.

Coen Carr and Kur Teng added 14 points apiece for Michigan State (10-1). Carson Cooper added eight points and nine rebounds as the Spartans recorded season highs in scoring and rebounding.

NO. 10 BYU 93, PACIFIC 57

PROVO, Utah (AP) — AJ Dybantsa had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Richie Saunders led BYU with 24 points, and the Cougars beat Pacific.

Robert Wright III added 22 points for BYU (10-1). Saunders and Wright each had five steals.

Kajus Kublickas scored 14 points for Pacific (8-4). Elias Ralph added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Wright, Dybantsa and Kennard Davis Jr. each scored in the paint to make it 6-0 and the Cougars led throughout. The Tigers missed their first eight field-goal attempts, went 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half and trailed 41-20at the intermission.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 77, ETSU 58

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Henri Veesaar scored a career-high 26 points to power North Carolina to a victory over East Tennessee State.

Veesaar shot a near-perfect 10-of-11 from the floor and also pulled down eight rebounds for the Tar Heels (10-1). Caleb Wilson added 20 points and eight rebounds for UNC.

Brian Taylor paced ETSU (8-4) with 14 points, while Blake Barkley scored 11.

ETSU held a two-point advantage midway through the first half after Taylor threw down a fast-break dunk following a UNC turnover. But the Tar Heels used a 19-9 run — which included back-to-back dunks from Wilson and Veesaar — to take an eight-point lead at intermission.

NO. 14 ARKANSAS 108, QUEENS (NC) 80

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field to lead Arkansas to a victory over Queens (NC).

Arkansas (9-2) was never in trouble, taking a 24-point lead into halftime behind 60% shooting from the floor. Brazile had 18 points in the opening 20 minutes. Darius Acuff Jr., who finished with 23 points and 10 assists, scored 16 in the first half.

Brazile went 5 for 7 from 3-point range and Arkansas was 14 of 28 compared to 6 for 25 for the Royals (5-7). The Razorbacks also outscored Queens 32-14 on fast-break points.

NO. 17 KANSAS 73, TOWSON 49

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Flory Bidunga had 18 points and 10 rebounds to spur Kansas to a victory over Towson.

Tre White had 16 points and a career-high six assists for the Jayhawks (9-3). Melvin Council, coming off a career-best 36-point performance in Saturday’s overtime win over N.C. State, added 15 points.

Kansas improved to 273-9 at home against unranked opponents under coach Bill Self.

Sophomore guard Jamari McDowell started for preseason All-American Darryn Peterson, who missed an eighth game due to injury. Self said Peterson had quadriceps cramps.

NO. 19 TEXAS TECH 101, NORTHERN COLORADO 90

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LeJuan Watts scored 36 points on 12-of-13 shooting, JT Toppin scored 23 and Texas Tech extended its nonconference home winning streak to 45 games with a win over Northern Colorado.

Texas Tech (8-3) never trailed after leading by as many as 14 points, but needed a spurt by Watts in the second half to go ahead for good.

Northern Colorado (9-2) tied the game twice on baskets by Brock Wisne a minute apart in the second half. Wisne, who finished with 29 points, made it 70-all on a fast-break layup with 13:03 left, and after Toppin’s jumper, Wisne made a tying jumper that capped a 19-5 run by the Bears.

NO. 22 ST. JOHN’S 79, DEPAUL 66

NEW YORK (AP) — Dylan Darling scored a season-high 17 points off the bench and gave St. John’s a lift with his 3-point shooting as the Red Storm opened Big East play with a victory over DePaul.

Playing their only conference game inside Carnesecca Arena this season, the Red Storm (7-3) led virtually the entire way and avoided another slow start after missing 12 of their first 13 shots in Saturday’s 91-64 win over Iona at Madison Square Garden.

Darling shot 5 of 9 from the field and hit a trio of 3s to help the Johnnies finish with 10 in his second game since being supplanted by Ian Jackson as the team’s starting point guard. The 6-foot-1 junior entered 1 of 15 from outside the arc in his first eight games at St. John’s after transferring from Idaho State.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.