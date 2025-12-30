Gillespie scores 21 to lead No. 19 Tennessee’s rout of South Carolina State 105-54

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 21 points and eight assists to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a 105-54…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 21 points and eight assists to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a 105-54 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Nate Ament scored 16 points and Amari Evans added 14 for the Volunteers (10-3). Jaylen Carter had 13 points and 10 rebounds and J.P. Estrella finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Jayden Johnson scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (1-14).

In the first half, Tennessee shot better from the field (13 of 21, 62%) than the free throw line (13 of 24, 54%) while building a 41-25 lead. Gillespie had 14 points for the Vols, while Johnson scored 10 for the Bulldogs. Tennessee dominated the boards, 21-10.

Tennessee is reaping the benefits of its tough stretch in its nonconference schedule. The Vols played six teams from Power 4 conferences, earning a split.

From their exhibition loss to Duke, the new players on the Tennessee roster had to get an understanding of the type of defense demanded by coach Rick Barnes. It took several games but the Vols have seemingly found a working defensive plan.

A 21-point win over Louisville in mid-December helped show that Tennessee was ready for its SEC schedule.

The Bulldogs, who ended a 12-game skid by beating Brewton-Parker College, followed their only win of the season with losses to South Carolina and Tennessee.

Up next

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs host Howard on Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols open the SEC season at Arkansas on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.