Giles scores 22 as Wichita State takes down Wofford 84-73

The Associated Press

December 17, 2025, 11:42 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles’ 22 points helped Wichita State defeat Wofford 84-73 on Wednesday night.

Giles shot 8 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Shockers (7-5). Dre Kindell scored 19 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line. Will Berg had 15 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Cayden Vasko finished with 19 points and two steals for the Terriers (7-5). Nils Machowski added 19 points, six assists and two steals for Wofford. Kahmare Holmes put up 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Giles scored 14 points in the first half to help put the Shockers ahead 41-29 at the break. Berg scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

