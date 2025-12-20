Gibbs-Lawhorn’s 28 help UNLV down Fresno State 84-72

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn’s 28 points helped UNLV defeat Fresno State 84-72 on Saturday. Gibbs-Lawhorn also contributed seven…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn’s 28 points helped UNLV defeat Fresno State 84-72 on Saturday.

Gibbs-Lawhorn also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Rebels (5-6, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Kimani Hamilton added 20 points while shooting 7 for 10 with three steals. Tyrin Jones had 18 points and shot 7 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1) were led by Wilson Jacques, who recorded 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Fresno State also got 17 points and five assists from Jake Heidbreder. Zaon Collins had 15 points, seven assists and three steals.

Hamilton scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UNLV to a 12-point victory.

