Gianni Hunt scores 21 as East Texas A&M tops Central Arkansas 75-68

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Gianni Hunt scored 21 points to help East Texas A&M defeat Central Arkansas 75-68 on Sunday.

Hunt also had seven assists and five rebounds for the Lions (5-4). Damian Garcia totaled 15 points and six rebounds. Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 13 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Camren Hunter led the way for the Bears (4-6) with 20 points. Ty Robinson had 16 points and Luke Moore pitched in with 11 points and six assists.

