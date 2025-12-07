Live Radio
Gianni Hunt scores 21 as East Texas A&M tops Central Arkansas 75-68

The Associated Press

December 7, 2025, 8:52 PM

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Gianni Hunt scored 21 points to help East Texas A&M defeat Central Arkansas 75-68 on Sunday.

Hunt also had seven assists and five rebounds for the Lions (5-4). Damian Garcia totaled 15 points and six rebounds. Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 13 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Camren Hunter led the way for the Bears (4-6) with 20 points. Ty Robinson had 16 points and Luke Moore pitched in with 11 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

