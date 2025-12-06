Gerard O’Keefe scores 24 points and Columbia secures 93-65 victory over Albany

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe scored 24 points as Columbia beat Albany 93-65 on Saturday. O’Keefe shot 9 for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe scored 24 points as Columbia beat Albany 93-65 on Saturday.

O’Keefe shot 9 for 12, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Lions (9-1). Kenny Noland added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Connor Igoe had 13 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Lions extended their winning streak to eight games.

Jaden Kempson finished with 13 points for the Great Danes (2-7). Nasir Muhammad added 12 points for Albany. Ife West-Ingram also had 11 points and two steals.

