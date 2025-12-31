Georgia visits McMahon and No. 15 Ole Miss

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (14-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-2) Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Ole…

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (14-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-2)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Ole Miss hosts Georgia after Cotie McMahon scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 64-44 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Rebels have gone 8-0 at home. Ole Miss is 10-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Bulldogs are 2-0 on the road. Georgia ranks fourth in the SEC giving up 51.6 points while holding opponents to 33.4% shooting.

Ole Miss makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (33.4%). Georgia scores 29.3 more points per game (81.3) than Ole Miss gives up (52.0).

The Rebels and Lady Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. McMahon is averaging 18.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dani Carnegie is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Trinity Turner is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 81.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

