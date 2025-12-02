Georgia visits Florida State following Millender’s 22-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) at Florida State Seminoles (5-2) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under…

Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) at Florida State Seminoles (5-2)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits Florida State after Marcus Millender scored 22 points in Georgia’s 123-81 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Seminoles have gone 5-0 in home games. Florida State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Florida State makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Georgia averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lajae Jones is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Seminoles. Robert McCray is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 16.5 points and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.