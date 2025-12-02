Georgia Tech visits Pryor and Texas A&M

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-1)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Georgia Tech after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 23 points in Texas A&M’s 59-46 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 at home. Texas A&M is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 0-1 away from home. Georgia Tech is second in the ACC with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Turnage averaging 6.3.

Texas A&M scores 72.3 points, 9.7 more per game than the 62.6 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Aggies. Jordan Webster is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Catherine Alben is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 12 points. Talayah Walker is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

