Georgia Tech visits No. 6 Duke following Boozer’s 23-point outing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) at Duke Blue Devils (11-1) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) at Duke Blue Devils (11-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -26.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke hosts Georgia Tech after Cameron Boozer scored 23 points in Duke’s 82-81 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-0 at home. Duke has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets are 0-1 on the road. Georgia Tech averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Duke makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Patrick Ngongba II is averaging 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kowacie Reeves is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Lamar Washington is averaging 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 87.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.