Georgia Tech visits No. 6 Duke after Boozer’s 23-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) at Duke Blue Devils (11-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke takes on Georgia Tech after Cameron Boozer scored 23 points in Duke’s 82-81 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-0 at home. Duke is sixth in the ACC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Boozer averaging 3.1.

The Yellow Jackets are 0-1 on the road. Georgia Tech averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Duke averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Duke gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is shooting 56.7% and averaging 23.3 points for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kowacie Reeves averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Lamar Washington is averaging 10.7 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 87.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

