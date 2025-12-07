Georgia Tech hosts Clark and Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (4-6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6) Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits…

Norfolk State Spartans (4-6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Georgia Tech after Da’Brya Clark scored 21 points in Norfolk State’s 63-50 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-2 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 1-5 on the road. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmen Kweti averaging 3.1.

Georgia Tech averages 68.3 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 63.6 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (36.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Talayah Walker is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Catherine Alben is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.3%.

Clark is shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.9 points and 2.7 steals. Jasha Clinton is averaging 13.5 points, 3.3 assists and 3.9 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.