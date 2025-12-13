Georgia Tech faces Wake Forest on 4-game road slide

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-7) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-7) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hits the road against Wake Forest looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Demon Deacons are 6-2 in home games. Wake Forest ranks second in the ACC with 17.4 assists per game led by Aurora Sorbye averaging 3.3.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 0-3 away from home. Georgia Tech is second in the ACC with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Turnage averaging 5.3.

Wake Forest averages 68.6 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 64.7 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 13.2 more points per game (67.0) than Wake Forest gives up to opponents (53.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Oliver is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Talayah Walker is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Catherine Alben is averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

