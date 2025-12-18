Georgia State visits Webb and Georgia Southern

Georgia State Panthers (2-9) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-5) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5;…

Georgia State Panthers (2-9) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-5)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Georgia State after Spudd Webb scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 91-85 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 at home. Georgia Southern scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 0-6 away from home. Georgia State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Georgia Southern is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 65.3 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 78.7 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Webb is shooting 51.0% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Malachi Brown is averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

