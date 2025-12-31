Georgia State visits Marshall following Hollenbeck’s 25-point game

Georgia State Panthers (4-10, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 4…

Georgia State Panthers (4-10, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -13.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Georgia State after Caleb Hollenbeck scored 25 points in Marshall’s 102-52 win against the WVU Tech Golden Bears.

The Thundering Herd are 6-1 in home games. Marshall scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Marshall makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Georgia State averages 68.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 74.8 Marshall allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Fricks is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Noah Otshudi is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Micah Tucker is averaging 12.6 points for the Panthers. Jelani Hamilton is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

