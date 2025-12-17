Georgia State visits Georgia Southern following Cleaveland’s 35-point game

Georgia State Panthers (4-7) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-3) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts…

Georgia State Panthers (4-7) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-3)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Georgia State after Kayla Cleaveland scored 35 points in Georgia Southern’s 136-74 win against the Coastal Georgia Mariners.

The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Georgia Southern averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-5 on the road. Georgia State is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia Southern scores 79.2 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 76.4 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 71.1 points per game, 1.7 more than the 69.4 Georgia Southern gives up.

The Eagles and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.8 points. Destiny Garrett is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.4 points.

Crystal Henderson is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

