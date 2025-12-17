Georgia State visits Georgia Southern after Webb’s 20-point game

Georgia State Panthers (2-9) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-5) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays…

Georgia State Panthers (2-9) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-5)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays Georgia State after Spudd Webb scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 91-85 win against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. Georgia Southern scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-6 on the road. Georgia State is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Georgia Southern averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgia Southern allows.

The Eagles and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Webb is averaging 16 points and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ayouba Berthe averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Micah Tucker is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.