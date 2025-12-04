Georgia State visits Florida International following Atkins’ 20-point game

Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at Florida International Panthers (3-3) Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Georgia…

Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at Florida International Panthers (3-3)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Georgia State after Parris Atkins scored 20 points in Florida International’s 64-59 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Florida International Panthers are 3-0 on their home court. Florida International has a 0-3 record against teams over .500.

The Georgia State Panthers are 1-3 on the road. Georgia State is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida International’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Collins is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Florida International Panthers. Claudia Marina Gonzalez is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Crystal Henderson is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Georgia State Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 12.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.