Georgia State visits Appalachian State after Dodd’s 21-point game

Georgia State Panthers (2-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Georgia State Panthers (2-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on Georgia State after Alonzo Dodd scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 67-49 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-1 at home. Appalachian State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Luke Wilson leads the Mountaineers with 6.5 boards.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State gives up 77.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.3 points per game.

Appalachian State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Jennings averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Dodd is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Malachi Brown is averaging 8.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.