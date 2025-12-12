Georgia State takes on Jacksonville State, looks to halt 6-game slide

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) at Georgia State Panthers (1-9) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks to…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) at Georgia State Panthers (1-9)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks to end its six-game skid when the Panthers take on Jacksonville State.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 in home games. Georgia State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 on the road. Jacksonville State is third in the CUSA with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Emondrek Erkins-Ford averaging 2.5.

Georgia State scores 64.1 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 60.3 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayouba Berthe averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Micah Tucker is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.7 points.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 49.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.