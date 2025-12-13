Georgia State takes on Jacksonville State, aims to end 6-game slide

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) at Georgia State Panthers (1-9) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5.5; over/under…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) at Georgia State Panthers (1-9)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks to stop its six-game slide when the Panthers take on Jacksonville State.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 in home games. Georgia State allows 76.9 points and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 on the road. Jacksonville State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Georgia State is shooting 34.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 35.6% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Tucker is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Ayouba Berthe is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 19 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 12.1 points.

