Georgia State Panthers face the Kennesaw State Owls on 3-game losing streak

Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) at Georgia State Panthers (4-6) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State enters the…

Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) at Georgia State Panthers (4-6)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State enters the matchup with Kennesaw State after losing three games in a row.

The Panthers are 3-1 on their home court. Georgia State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Kennesaw State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Georgia State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 66.6 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 77.1 Georgia State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Henderson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 9.9 points. Keyarah Berry is averaging 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.