Georgia State faces Miami (FL), aims to end road losing streak

Georgia State Panthers (4-5) at Miami Hurricanes (5-3)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State will look to stop its three-game road skid when the Panthers visit Miami (FL).

The Hurricanes have gone 3-1 in home games. Miami (FL) has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 1-4 on the road. Georgia State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Miami (FL)’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vittoria Blasigh is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 6.1 points. Ra Shaya Kyle is shooting 56.8% and averaging 15.9 points.

Kaleigh Addie is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.3 points. Crystal Henderson is averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

