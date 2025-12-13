Georgia Southern visits West Georgia after Williams’ 21-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) at West Georgia Wolves (5-4) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5;…

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) at West Georgia Wolves (5-4)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces West Georgia after Dwayne Williams Jr. scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 100-58 victory over the Coastal Georgia Mariners.

The Wolves are 3-1 in home games. West Georgia is ninth in the ASUN with 13.7 assists per game led by Kolten Griffin averaging 3.2.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 away from home. Georgia Southern is sixth in the Sun Belt with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Andres Burney averaging 2.3.

West Georgia’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wolves. Chas Lewless is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Spudd Webb is averaging 15.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.