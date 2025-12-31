Georgia Southern plays Old Dominion after Anderson’s 20-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-5, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion after Kishyah Anderson scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 67-54 victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Monarchs are 5-2 in home games. Old Dominion ranks second in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 38.5 rebounds. Simone Cunningham leads the Monarchs with 6.5 boards.

The Eagles are 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Old Dominion’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Old Dominion allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. En’Dya Buford is shooting 51.4% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Destiny Garrett is averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Eagles. McKenna Eddings is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

