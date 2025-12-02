Georgia Southern hosts Bates and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-5) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-5)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Georgia Southern after AJ Bates scored 26 points in Louisiana Tech’s 83-58 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Georgia Southern is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Louisiana Tech averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Georgia Southern makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Louisiana Tech has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spudd Webb is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 12.0 points.

Bates is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

