Georgia Southern faces Gardner-Webb after Webb’s 32-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-10) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-10)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Gardner-Webb after Spudd Webb scored 32 points in Georgia Southern’s 77-69 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 0-1 at home. Gardner-Webb is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Georgia Southern is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 79.5 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 92.1 Gardner-Webb gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Hudson is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 9.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 48.6%.

Webb is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.