Georgia Southern Eagles play the Appalachian State Mountaineers on 7-game win streak

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-3, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern will try to prolong its seven-game win streak with a victory over Appalachian State.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Jashanti Simmons leads the Eagles with 7.0 boards.

The Mountaineers are 0-1 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Georgia Southern scores 78.2 points, 21.4 more per game than the 56.8 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 67.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 67.4 Georgia Southern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is averaging 14 points for the Eagles. Simmons is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Smith is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Daisia Mitchell is averaging 10.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.