Georgia Bulldogs face the Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (8-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces Cincinnati in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bulldogs have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Georgia leads college basketball with 28.7 fast break points per game.

The Bearcats are 6-3 in non-conference play. Cincinnati has a 6-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia averages 99.9 points, 34.8 more per game than the 65.1 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 75.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the 71.2 Georgia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 15.4 points.

Day Day Thomas averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Shon Abaev is averaging 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

