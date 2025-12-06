Georgetown Hoyas head to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Georgetown Hoyas (5-3, 0-1 Big East) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (5-3, 0-1 Big East) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Georgetown in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Demon Deacons have gone 6-1 at home. Wake Forest is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Hoyas have gone 0-2 away from home. Georgetown is fourth in the Big East allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Wake Forest averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Oliver is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.9%.

Khia Miller is shooting 46.9% and averaging 10.9 points for the Hoyas. Laila Jewett is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.